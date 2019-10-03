Metro general manager and CEO Paul Wiedefeld announced that for the remainder of the Major League Baseball and WNBA playoffs, trains will continue to operate until 20 minutes after the end of Washington Nationals and Mystics home games.

The Nationals will play Game 3 of the National League Divisional Series on Sunday with the first pitch scheduled for 7:45 p.m. The Mystics could have one final home game in the WNBA Finals next Thursday evening if the series reaches Game 5.

“Today’s commitment to keep trains running 20 minutes after all Nationals and Mystics postseason games lets the region’s fans choose Metro and know that we’ll be there to get them home,” Wiedefeld said via a press release. “This approach is a bridge to address the immediate concerns of customers until the Board can take a fresh look at the policy.”

Commuters will only be able to enter the Navy Yard-Ballpark station late after Nationals games and the Congress Heights station after a Mystics game. All other stations will be exit-only.

