White House trade advisor Peter Navarro on Thursday said Democrats could very well be cheering for a coming economic downturn if it meant ridding the country of President Trump.

“This instability that the impeachment process is causing is not helpful at all,” Mr. Navarro said on Fox Business Network. “The Democrats might love a recession to beat Donald Trump, but my gosh, where are we going in this country when we use [the] impeachment process to overthrow a duly-elected president? It’s just wrong.”

Mr. Navarro said it’s a “legitimate point” to say that the impeachment process is destabilizing markets, while also pointing a finger at “bad” policies from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.

“As the probability of impeachment might go up, you lose Donald Trump, you lose tax cuts, deregulation, cheap energy, trade reforms - you lose all of the policies that have made this economy great over the last three years,” he said.

Mr. Trump tried to make a similar point on Wednesday.

“All of this impeachment nonsense, which is going nowhere, is driving the Stock Market, and your 401K’s, down,” the president said on Twitter. “But that is exactly what the Democrats want to do. They are willing to hurt the Country, with only the 2020 Election in mind!”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.