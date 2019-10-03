More voters than not do believe former Vice President Joseph R. Biden likely pressured Ukrainian officials to stop investigating his son’s business ties to a Ukrainian energy company, according to a Monmouth University Poll released this week.

The survey, published Wednesday, found 43 percent of the individuals questioned last month believed President Trump’s allegation that Mr. Biden used his status as vice president to get a prosecutor fired who had been investigating his son Hunter Biden’s interests in a Ukrainian company, which paid him about $50,000 a month. Defenders of the president say Mr. Biden’s son had no expertise in Ukraine or energy.

Just 37 percent of the individuals polled said Mr. Biden “probably did not” pressure Ukrainian officials.

When quizzing independent voters, the numbers show 39 percent do believe Mr. Trump’s allegation, while 27 percent do not.

“The fact that 4-in-10 independents are inclined to believe what they have heard from Trump is a warning sign for the Biden campaign. How the candidate fights back against this charge will be crucial to his argument of electability,” said Patrick Murray, director of the Monmouth University Polling Institute.

The survey questioned 1,017 registered voters from Sept. 23-29 and has a margin of error of 3.1 percentage points.

