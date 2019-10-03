LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) - A Kansas man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman after telling her that the devil wanted her dead.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that 34-year-old Lawrence resident Donavan Ryan Hiller faces three felonies and a misdemeanor for the alleged Aug. 30 attack at his house, including aggravated sexual battery and aggravated battery.

According to a police affidavit, the woman says Hiller asked her to go to his bedroom to see his cats. She says he then ripped off her pants and attacked her.

She says he told her that the devil said she needed to die and hit her in the head twice with a skillet before she escaped.

Hiller is in jail on a $50,000 bond. His attorney didn’t immediately return an Associated Press request for comment Thursday.

Information from: Lawrence (Kan.) Journal-World, http://www.ljworld.com

