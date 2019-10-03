JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - Proposed new regulations would let the state Department of Law represent Alaska’s governor or lieutenant governor against ethics complaints.

But former Attorney General Jahna Lindemuth says that would be an inappropriate use of state resources.

The department has proposed rules to allow it to defend the governor or lieutenant governor against ethics complaint if the attorney general decides the representation is in the public interest. The department could defend the attorney general against an ethics complaint if the governor determines doing so is in the public interest.

Alaska attorneys general are appointed by the governor and subject to legislative confirmation. Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s attorney general is Kevin Clarkson.

Lindemuth says the attorney general’s role is to represent the state. Lindemuth is an adviser to the campaign seeking to recall Dunleavy.

