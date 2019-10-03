President Trump late Thursday tapped Richard Grenell, his ambassador to Germany, to serve as a special envoy for Serbia-Kosovo peace talks.

Mr. Grenell has served as ambassador to Germany since May 2018. He will remain in that role while he leads the U.S. in helping Serbia and Kosovo settle longstanding tensions.

Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008, though it’s been unable to enter the European Union as it fights to gain wider recognition of its sovereignty.

The White House cited Mr. Grenell’s extensive experience in political communication in announcing the appointment.

He was the longest-serving U.S. spokesman at the United Nations, working under four ambassadors from 2001 to 2008.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.