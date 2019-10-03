NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Gov. Bill Lee says opponents to his administration’s effort to change Tennessee’s Medicaid program into a block grant system are likely misinformed or haven’t taken the time to understand the proposal.

Lee said Thursday anyone can understand the plan if they read it.

Tennessee is currently working to become the first state in the nation to receive its Medicaid funding in a lump sum, a move that would drastically overhaul the program that provides health care services to low-income and disabled residents.

However, since the proposal was released earlier this year, health care activists and provider groups have raised concerns the proposal would result in severe cuts to the state’s Medicaid program.

Most recently, feedback at two of the public comment hearings has been overwhelmingly negative.

