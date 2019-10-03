VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) - The Latest on a shooting in Vancouver, Washington (all times local):

3:30 p.m.

Police say three people were shot Thursday in the lobby of a downtown Vancouver, Washington, apartment building and that the suspected gunman has barricaded himself in his apartment.

Vancouver police say a resident of the building shot three people in the lobby of the Smith Tower Apartments.

Police described the scene at 3:15 p.m. as an active shooter situation. Authorities from multiple agencies were negotiating with the suspect both in the building and by telephone.

Police say they didn’t have information on the victims’ conditions and didn’t know what led up to the shooting.

Certain parts of the building have been evacuated and an area around the building has been closed to the public.

2:59 p.m.

Police are responding to a shooting in an apartment building in downtown Vancouver, Washington.

Vancouver Police said on Twitter at 2:30 p.m. Thursday that police activity could be seen between Fifth and Sixth streets and that people should avoid the area. Police say the investigation is still active.

News outlets reported an incident happening at the Smith Tower Apartments, which is housing for retirees, according to its website.

The Columbian tweeted photos of police at the high-rise building and said two people were receiving medical treatment in the parking lot while SWAT patrolled with rifles.

No further information was immediately available.

