WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is touting his support for Medicare and its private insurance option as he slams left-leaning Democrats on their “Medicare for All” plan.

Trump is traveling Thursday to The Villages, a bustling community for adults located in Central Florida. The area overwhelmingly supported Trump in 2016. The trip comes as the Republican president angrily defends himself against a House impeachment inquiry.

Administration officials say Trump will sign an executive order that calls for bolstering Medicare Advantage, a private insurance option picked by one-third of seniors.

Under Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ Medicare for All plan, all people would be covered under a new government plan. The plan would incorporate the Medicare program, but private health insurance would no longer have a place.

Proponents say Medicare for All offers broader benefits and lower costs.

