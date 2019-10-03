VANCOUVER, Wash. — Police are responding to a shooting in an apartment building in downtown Vancouver, Washington.

Vancouver Police said on Twitter at 2:30 p.m. Thursday that police activity could be seen between Fifth and Sixth streets and that people should avoid the area. Police say the investigation is still active.

News outlets reported incident happening at the Smith Tower Apartments, which is housing for retirees, according to its website.

The Columbian tweeted photos of police at the high-rise building and said two people were receiving medical treatment in the parking lot while SWAT patrolled with rifles.

No further information was immediately available.

