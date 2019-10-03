A key Republican said Thursday the congressional testimony of Kurt Volker, the former U.S. envoy to Ukraine has been a bust for Democrats.

“I do not not believe that Volker’s testimony advanced [Rep. Adam] Schiff’s impeachment agenda,” Rep. Mike Turner of Ohio said in a statement.

Democrats, meanwhile, remained mum as they emerged from the room were Mr. Volker had been testifying behind closed doors.

Reps. Jamie Raskin of Maryland and Gerald Connolly of Virginia, both declined to comment to reporters as they exited the room.

Mr. Volker has become a key figure in the impeachment inquiry, which has gained steam since the release of a whistleblower complaint detailing President Trump’s interactions with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The complaint describes how Mr. Trump prodded Mr. Zelensky to investigate former Vice President Joseph R. Biden and his son, Hunter.

Mr. Volker resigned last week after the State Department confirmed he connected the president’s attorney Rudy Giuliani with a top Zelensky adviser. Mr. Giuliani has also said he was in frequent contact with Mr. Volker.

The first hour of questioning Thursday was lead by Mr. Schiff’s staff. Mr. Turner said the longtime diplomat handed the questioning “with a legacy of integrity.”

Mr. Turner also blasted the Ukraine investigation, ramped up by Mr. Schiff of California, and other top Democrats. He said it undercut Mr. Volker’s ability to work with Ukraine.

“It is deeply unfortunate and regrettable that Schiff’s show trial investigation has clearly affected Volker’s ability to advance U.S. interests with Ukraine,” he said. “It is my strong belief that Volker would not have been involved in nor permitted anything inappropriate.”

