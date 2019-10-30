Faced with massive street protests, the president of Chile on Wednesday canceled an international summit scheduled for next month at which President Trump had said he planned to sign a partial trade deal with China.

Chilean President Sebastian Pinera canceled the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit that was to be held in Santiago on Nov. 16-17. The city has been the scene of waves of protests and riots that have stretched security forces.

The country’s currency is now at its lowest since 2003.

“We understand perfectly the importance of APEC and COP for Chile and the world, but we have based our decision on common sense,” Mr. Pinera said. “A president needs to put its people above everything else.”

Mr. Trump had planned to sign “phase one” of a trade deal with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the summit. The president said earlier this week that talks were “ahead of schedule.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.