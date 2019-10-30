The District of Columbia saw slight increases in math and reading proficiency among fourth and eighth graders in the 2019 Nation’s Report Card, while Maryland and Virginia saw slight declines in those same areas.

The National Assessment of Education Progress (NAEP) released the results of the latest biennial standardized test on Wednesday.

D.C. fourth graders scored 214 in reading and 235 in math this year, after having scored 213 in reading and 231 in math in 2017. Eighth graders registered 250 in reading and 269 in math, after having achieved 247 in reading and 266 in math in 2017.

In Maryland, fourth graders achieved 220 in reading and 239 in math, after having scored 225 in reading and 241 in math in 2017. Eighth graders scored 264 in reading and 280 in math, after having registered 267 in reading and 281 in math in 2017.

In Virginia, fourth graders scored 224 in reading and 247 in math, after having scored 228 in reading and 248 in math two years ago. Eighth graders achieved 262 in reading and 287 in math, after having scored 268 in reading and 290 in math in 2017.

