If only impeachment could be settled in a cage match.

President Trump is tentatively set to attend a mixed-martial arts bout Saturday night at Madison Square Garden in New York City, according to two city news outlets.

The president is expected to watch Ultimate Fighting Championship 244, a pay-per-view event headlined by a five-round bout between welterweights Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal. A sellout crowd is likely.

Movie star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson confirmed via an Instagram Live chat streamed by UFC President Dana White his own attendance at the event to put the “BMF” belt around the waist of the winner. BMF stands for “Bad Motherf—er.”

UFC contestants battle in an octagon-shaped cage, fighting in a combination of wrestling, jujitsu and other martial arts. It’s not unusual for fighters to suffer broken bones.

The president’s tentative Saturday night plans were first tweeted by a New York Times reporter, and confirmed by the New York Post, citing a law-enforcement official. The White House hasn’t commented.

Mr. Trump reportedly plans to stay in the city Saturday night. The annual New York City Marathon takes place on Sunday, with accompanying traffic jams.

Mr. White is a friend of the president and spoke at the Republican National Convention in 2016.

