WADENA, Minn. (AP) - Authorities have caught up with the inmate who escaped in central Minnesota while he was being taken to court.

Police say 34-year-old Ryan Petro was apprehended in Wadena Tuesday afternoon. He had been on the run for more than 24 hours, prompting additional police patrols around the Wadena-Deer Creek Public School District.

Petro was handcuffed and wearing an orange jump suit when escaped Monday. He had been in custody since Sept. 28 on disorderly conduct, damage to property, fleeing and burglary charges.

