HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) - Police in Hartford are investigating a fatal early morning shooting in the city.

Police said Wednesday that a 21-year-old man was found shot in the Spring and Myrtle streets area. The shooting occurred at about 4:45 a.m.

Investigators say they were alerted to the shooting by ShotSpotter, the city’s gunfire sound detection system, and no one called 911.

Streets in the area are closed for the investigation.

The victim’s name was not made public and no arrests have been announced.

