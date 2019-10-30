DAYTON, Nev. (AP) - Lyon County sheriff’s deputies are investigating the discovery of human remains at a construction site in Dayton about 15 miles (24 kilometers) east of Carson City.

Authorities say the bones have been there for 10 years or longer. They’re treating the site as a crime scene.

Lt. Pete Spinuzzi says a crew doing excavation work for utility lines first came across pieces of a skull and leg bones on Monday.

Forensic investigators found some additional ribs on Tuesday.

Spinuzzi says all the remains will be turned over to the Washoe County Medical Examiner’s Office for further investigation.

Anyone with information that might help in the investigation is urged to call the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office at 775-463-6600.

