ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - Albuquerque police say an in-custody death is under investigation.
Police say a multi-agency task force is investigating the death of a person who was found unresponsive in a holding cell at a substation Tuesday night.
According to police, the person was arrested after being found in a vehicle with a stolen license plate.
That person and another in the vehicle also were the subjects of arrest warrants.
A police spokesman says the handcuffed person who died had been placed in a holding cell while officers completed paperwork.
