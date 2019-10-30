Alas, our politically correct college campuses have become a welter of safe spaces, quick offense, liberal talking points and vulnerable young people enamored by socialism and communism. Some say the ivy-covered halls are a dangerous place indeed.

“We’ve created a monster and it’s turning around to consume us. When you teach bad ideas, you get bad culture, bad community, bad government and bad kids. When you teach good ideas, you get good kids.” Everett Piper, former president of American University, tells Fox News.

“We’ve been teaching ideological foreclosure. We’ve been teaching political correctness rather than common sense, natural law, self-evident truths and those big laws which actually lend themselves of freedom,” he continues.

Mr. Piper is hoping for the best as many colleges and universities continue to foster alarming academic culture which has eroded basic American values. He suggests that the nation is at a tipping point.

“Crisis always participates change. This crisis of lack of academic freedom and thought control could lead us to a correction. And the correction would be recognizing that you go to school to learn what’s good, what’s beautiful and what’s true. You don’t go to college or university to be indoctrinated. You should be there for a thoughtful debate, not to have your thoughts controlled,” Mr. Piper explains.

“It’s ideological fascism,” he says.

Former President Barack Obama also has a cultural concern.

“This idea of purity and you’re never compromised and you’re politically woke and all that stuff — you should get over that quickly,” Mr. Obama told a youthful audience in Chicago not 48 hours ago.

“I get a sense sometimes now among certain young people, and this is accelerated by social media. There is this sense sometimes of the way of me making change is to be as judgmental as possible about other people and that’s enough. That’s not activism. That’s not bringing about change. If all you’re doing is casting stones, you’re probably not going to get that far. That’s easy to do,” he advised.

The Heritage Foundation, however, is fighting back with the recent launch of the new Edwin J. Feulner Institute, named after the organization’s founder and charged with restoring confidence in America’s founding values and principles.

“America is exceptional and America is great, and it is our duty to make sure that future generations know these truths and know why they are the truth,” says Heritage Foundation President Kay Coles James. “Many people today just don’t understand the uniqueness of this country and why what the founders created was so special. They don’t understand that it’s our founding principles that created the strongest, most free, most prosperous nation in the history of the world. Without this basic understanding, without this basic appreciation for our country, they have no idea why it’s worth preserving.”

DISAPPOINTING, CONFUSING, SKEWED, ETCETERA

Impeachment news coverage by any other name would smell, well, not very good.

A brand new Politico/Morning Consult poll asked voters to describe their reactions to “current media coverage of the impeachment process.” The pollster came up with a cross section of emotional judgment calls on press efforts.

Did respondents find the coverage negative, positive, boring, interesting, frustrating, encouraging, disappointing, confusing, exciting, skewed, fair or trustworthy?

No, really. There were a dozen questions in the poll asking voters to respond to those adjectives. Hint: Majorities said the coverage was skewed, confusing and disappointing, only 27% deemed it exciting and 28% felt encouraged.

Yes, well. Message to the press: Biased reporting does not happen in a vacuum. Americans are smarter than that. See more numbers in the Poll du Jour at column’s end.

‘PANDERING TO THE KOOKS’

OK, so we’ve got dicey media coverage, partisan potshots and confusion during the impeachment “inquiry,” which could mutate into an impeachment process any minute now.

“One way or another, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will go down in history. Let’s hope she doesn’t take America with her. The speaker’s decision to go all in on impeachment is fraught with danger and could have fateful consequences far beyond Donald Trump’s presidency,” writes New York Post columnist Michael Goodwin, who calls the effort a “historic mistake” and a “meritless, reckless assault on democracy.”

He also says Mrs. Pelosi is out to appease the radicals in her own party.

“She is ready to throw America into chaos simply as a political favor to the Democrats’ wing-nuts so they won’t run primaries against her leadership team and committee heads. Pelosi isn’t leading, she’s following,” the columnist says. “Pelosi’s pandering to the kooks mocks the gravity of the impeachment provision and makes rank partisanship her sole agenda. Instead of working with the Senate and White House on legislation that might move the nation forward, she chooses to take it backward and risks igniting a violent spasm of tribalism.”

The rush to impeachment will likely fail, Mr. Goodwin predicts, noting that there will also be an “X factor” at work here — evidence that some forces were actually spying on the Trump presidential campaign in 2016.

“Imagine the impact of that on the 2020 race,” he says. “Good luck with that burden.”

APPLYING THE LIPSTICK

Republicans say the impeachment plans of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff have gone awry.

“Pelosi’s backtracking proves that she and Adam Schiff know that their unfair and secretive impeachment process has been politically devastating and now they’re trying to put lipstick on their political vendetta pig,” advises Steve Guest, rapid response director for the Republican National Committee.

POLL DU JOUR

• 63% of U.S. voters say media coverage of the impeachment process is “frustrating”; 80% of Republicans, 62% of independents and 52% of Democrats agree.

• 55% of voters overall say the coverage is “disappointing”; 75% of Republicans, 55% of independents and 37% of Democrats agree.

• 52% overall say the coverage is “skewed”; 71% of Republicans, 52% of independents and 33% of Democrats agree.

• 35% overall say the coverage is “fair”; 9% of Republicans, 29% of independents and 64% of Democrats agree.

• 45% overall say the coverage if “boring”; 60% of Republicans, 46% of independents and 29% of Democrats agree.

• 32% overall say it is “trustworthy”; 11% of Republicans, 24% of independents and 59% of Democrats agree.

Source: A Politico/Morning Consult poll of 1,997 registered U.S. voters conducted Oct. 25-28.

