Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey said Wednesday that the platform will no longer run political ads anywhere in the world.

Mr. Dorsey tweeted that there were several motivating factors behind the company’s decision, including issues of credibility, transparency and regulatory issues.

“While Internet advertising is incredibly powerful and very effective for commercial advertisers, that power brings significant risks to politics, where it can be used to influence votes to affect the lives of millions,” Mr. Dorsey said in a Twitter thread explaining the decision. “Internet political ads present entirely new challenges to civic discourse: machine learning — based optimization of messaging and micro-targeting, unchecked misleading information, and deep fakes. All at interesting velocity, sophistication, and overwhelming scale.”

Mr. Dorsey said the decision “isn’t about free expression” and that the company would aim to finalize the policy by Nov. 15. He said the policy will begin to be enforced the next week, on Nov. 22.

Twitter’s decision to drop political advertising comes as rival social media company Facebook has faced mounting pressure from critics for taking the opposite approach, keeping political ads.

Mr. Zuckerberg discussed his decision in an address at Georgetown University earlier this month, and said he did not believe political ads should be fact-checked.

His decision-making relating to political advertising later came under scrutiny from the House Financial Services Committee, during testimony over Facebook’s cryptocurrency venture, Libra.

Last week, Facebook also announced new steps it would take to thwart its platform from being used as a weapon to interfere with electoral politics. Among the changes Facebook said it would make were the release of a new security tool to allow monitoring of elected officials and candidates for hacking attempts, labeling state-controlled media as such, more clearly identifying its fact-checks, and investing $2 million in media literacy projects.

