WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - Charging documents say a man charged with stabbing a Wichita woman in her driveway confessed to the random attack in jail calls after his arrest.

The Wichita Eagle reports that the affidavit in the case against 30-year-old Wade Aaron Dunn was released Monday. Wade is charged with attempted first-degree murder and criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in last month’s stabbing.

The affidavit says that while discussing whether his mug shot had been released, Wade said, “They should have a picture out saying, ‘Hey, this is the guy who (expletive) did it.”

The victim told police that her assailant didn’t say anything to her before attacking her as she loaded laundry into her vehicle. She says she begged him to stop, telling him, “I am a mother.”

___

Information from: The Wichita (Kan.) Eagle, http://www.kansas.com

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.