CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) - Police in Cedar Rapids saying a man is fighting for his life after being shot in a gas station lot, and officers are now searching for a suspect.

Cedar Rapids police say in a news release that the shooting happened just before 8 a.m. Wednesday at a Kum & Go gas station. A man in his 20s was found with critical injuries and rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators believe the man was targeted.

Police say they have a description of the car used in the shooting and are searching for it. Police also are asking the public for any information on the crime.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.