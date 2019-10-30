Rep. Matt Gaetz asked the House ethics committee to open an investigation of Rep. Adam Schiff, accusing the California Democrat of lying to the public.

The Florida Republican took to Twitter to post the letter he sent to the Democrat-led panel outlining his case for an investigation.

“Today I filed an ethics complaint against @RepAdamSchiff for: Distorting

@POTUS’s call with President Zelensky[,] Lying to the public about “Russian collusion” [and] Blocking Members of Congress from attending impeachment depositions,” he wrote to accompany the formal note.

#BREAKING: Today I filed an ethics complaint against @RepAdamSchiff for:



-Distorting @POTUS’s call with President Zelensky



-Lying to the public about “Russian collusion”



-Blocking Members of Congress from attending impeachment depositions



Schiff must be held accountable. pic.twitter.com/oUIGWx2Lns — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) October 30, 2019

“Schiff must be held accountable,” Mr. Gaetz concluded.

The request will almost certainly fall on deaf ears, as both parties in the House have dug in their partisan heels on matters related to President Trump, impeachment, relations with Ukraine and Russia, and the investigations thereof.

“We don’t think anyone takes Mr. Gaetz seriously, especially on the subject of ethics,” Patrick Boland, a spokesman for Mr. Schiff, said in a statement to Fox News.

In his letter to the Ethics panel, Mr. Gaetz noted that during an Intelligence committee hearing in September, Mr. Schiff “gave a wildly-inaccurate and distorted ‘retelling’” of the phone call between Mr. Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.