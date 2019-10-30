There may not be a baseball game in Washington Wednesday night, but there could be a pretty big party.

With the Washington Nationals pushing the World Series to a winner-take-all Game 7 in Houston, Nationals Park once again will open its doors to fans for a watch party.

Metro announced it will run trains for a full hour after the end of the game to accommodate fans.

After 11:30 p.m., commuters will be able to enter four Metro stations: Navy-Yard Ballpark, Waterfront, L’Enfant Plaza and Gallery Place-Chinatown.

At L’Enfant Plaza, fans are asked to enter at 7th and D streets or 7th and Maryland Avenue. At Gallery Place, only the entrances at 7th and F streets and 7th and H will be accessible.

Pepco is sponsoring Metro’s extra hour of operation.

“As Nationals fans come together to cheer and celebrate a thrilling season of baseball, they can rely on Metro to get them home thanks to Pepco stepping up to the plate,” Metro General Manager and CEO Paul J. Wiedefeld said in a statement. “We are incredibly proud of our home team for their historic season, and we’ll all be showing our spirit on Metro tonight after the Nats finish the fight.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.