BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - The Defense Department says a soldier from Montana has died as a result of a non-combat related incident in Iraq.

It announced Wednesday that 23-year-old Sgt. Nathaneil G. Irish of Billings died at Camp Taji (TAH’-jee) on Sunday. His death is under investigation.

Irish was a small arms and artillery repairer assigned to the 25th Brigade Support Battalion, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team based at Fort Wainwright, Alaska.

Irish joined the Army in 2015 and previously served in Kuwait. His awards included two Army Commendation Medals and a National Defense Service Medal.

____

This story has been changed to correct the spelling of Wainwright.

