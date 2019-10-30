The race is on to protect the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library from wildfires surrounding the estate.

Two “super-scooper” planes and helicopters attempted to stave off destruction of over 60 million pages of documents and other artifacts related to the The Gipper’s administration on Wednesday.

Air Force One Pavilion also features the same plane that Mr. Reagan used while visiting 26 foreign countries and 46 U.S. states — logging more than 660,000 miles.

Pilots zipping over Simi Valley and Moorpark were tasked with battling 60-mph winds in addition to the flames.

“Roads out of Simi Valley were packed with residents pouring south toward Thousand Oaks, their cars and SUVs brimming with boxes packed with treasured objects,” the Los Angeles Times reported.

Over 900 acres have already burned since the Easy fire broke out around dawn, the newspaper added.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.