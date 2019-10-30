The Senate on Wednesday rejected a resolution pushed by Democrats aimed at preserving Obamacare’s requirements against the guidance of President Trump’s administration.

Democrats failed by a 43-52 vote in their effort to undo the Trump administration’s interpretation of “1332 waivers.” The waivers allow states to experiment with their own insurance models in addition to Obamacare, and the Trump administration has adopted the view that the waivers allow states to circumvent the Affordable Care Act.

The Office of Management and Budget said in a policy statement earlier this week it “strongly oppos[ed]” the Democrats’ resolution to eliminate the Trump administration’s guidance.

