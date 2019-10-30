CRESWELL, Ore. (AP) - Authorities say several severely neglected horses have been removed from a property south of Eugene.

The Lane County Sheriff’s Office says the horses were removed Wednesday by county Animal Services and other community partners from the property near Creswell.

The sheriff’s office says it is working with multiple agencies on criminal charges against the woman who owns the animals.

The sheriff’s office says she and her husband had contacts in 2018 with county animal services about horses in poor condition and that at that time care of the horses was brought up to a minimum standard.

The current investigation started when the county’s animal services received photos in mid-October of horses boarded at Davies’ property that appeared to be severely neglected.

