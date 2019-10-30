President Trump is presenting the Medal of Honor Wednesday to a Green Beret who helped to save four critically wounded comrades and stopped enemy fighters from overrunning a special operations force in Afghanistan a decade ago.

In an East Room ceremony at the White House, the president will bestow the nation’s highest military honor to Master Sgt. Matthew O. Williams, who still serves in the Army.

Sgt. Williams was serving Special Forces Operational Detachment Alpha when the firefight occurred on a mountainside of the Shok Valley in Afghanistan in April 2008. His team was searching for a high-value extremist when the group of American soldiers and Afghan commandos took fire from “intense enemy machine guns, snipers and rocket-propelled grenades,” the Army said.

He evacuated four wounded U.S. soldiers under heavy fire from insurgents.

Sgt. Williams also “prevented the lead element of the assault force from being overrun by the enemy,” the White House said. He organized several Afghan commandos and braved enemy fire to lead a counterattack.

“At no point did I ever say, ‘This is it, this is over,’” Sgt. Williams told reporters.

The military initially awarded Sgt. Williams the Silver Star for his actions. The award was upgraded after a review of valor awards that began under then-Defense Secretary Ash Carter in 2016.

Another member of his unit, Staff Sgt. Ronald Shurer II, also received the Medal of Honor for the operation.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.