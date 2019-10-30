Lawyers for the family of a Harry Dunn — an English man killed in August in a car crash involving a U.S. diplomat’s wife — are suing the Trump administration in an attempt to return the suspect back to England.

The family of 19-year-old Dunn also sued Anne Sacoolas, the woman involved in the wrong-way collision, and said they didn’t want to take this action.

“In simple words: Get her back on the plane to the U.K.,” Larna Harber, the stepsister of Dunn, according to CBS News. “Donald Trump has the authorities to do that and I can’t understand why they’re not. She’s a mom of three children — what example is this setting to her three children? … It just seems wrong. I don’t understand why when something seems so simple to us.”

Police say Mrs. Sacoolas was driving 60 miles an hour the wrong way down a road outside a military installation on Aug. 27 when she collided with teenager Dunn on his motorcycle, killing him, according to The New York Times.

Mrs. Sacoolas made the investigation more complicated when she invoked diplomatic immunity and left the country despite telling British authorities earlier on that she did not plan to do so.

As the U.S. Embassy in London said it wouldn’t get involved, Dunn’s parents — Charlotte Charles and Tim Dunn — traveled to Washington and personally press for Mrs. Sacoolas’ return to the U.K.

During their visit, the parents were invited to the White House and met with President Trump, where the family’s spokesperson said they were “ambushed” with the opportunity to meet Mrs. Sacoolas in a public meeting to take place in front of the White House press corps.

Dunn’s family declined, having previously stated they would only meet with her on U.K. soil.

While Mrs. Sacoolas has yet to respond to the lawsuit, her lawyer, Amy Jeffress, issued a statement on her behalf apologizing for the case and adding that the media is reporting it wrong.

“Anne is devastated by this tragic accident,” the statement says, according to The Daily Beast. “No loss compares to the death of a child and Anne extends her deepest sympathy to Harry Dunn’s family.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.