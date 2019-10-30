Half of U.S. voters say they personally are ready for a gay president but are divided on whether they think the country is ready, according to polling released on Wednesday.

Fifty percent said they are “definitely” or “probably” ready for a president who is gay or lesbian, compared to 37% who said they are definitely or probably not ready, according to the Politico/Morning Consult poll.

But 40% said they think America is ready for a gay or lesbian president, compared to about 45% who said they think the country is not ready.

Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana, is openly gay. Some Democratic voters have expressed similar concerns that while they personally would be comfortable supporting Mr. Buttigieg, they worry that the country as a whole isn’t necessarily ready to support his candidacy.

Respondents were also split on whether they think the country is ready for an agnostic or nonreligious president. Thirty-eight percent said they think the country is ready, compared to 44% who said they didn’t think so.

And 45% said they personally think they’re ready for an agnostic or nonreligious president, compared to 41% who said they didn’t think so.

Majorities said they think the country is ready for a female president, a Hispanic president, an unmarried president and a vegan president. Sen. Cory A. Booker of New Jersey, another 2020 Democratic presidential contender, is vegan.

The survey of 1,997 registered voters was taken from Oct. 25-28 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points.

