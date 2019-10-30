RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - A Virginia woman who struck and killed three people with her car moments after texting an emoji to a friend will spend a year in jail.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports Claire Carr pleaded guilty to reckless driving Tuesday in Goochland County.

Authorities say Carr was driving on Route 288 last year when she came upon a disabled car in the left lane.

The driver of the disabled vehicle, Linli Xu, of Midlothian, was standing in a grass median after striking a deer, and a Glen Allen couple - Justin Ransone and Amy Lee Abbott - had stopped to help. Police said all three were struck and killed by Carr’s vehicle after she swerved to avoid the disabled car.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.