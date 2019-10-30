The military K-9 that chased down Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi during a daring U.S. raid last weekend now has its own clothing line.

The website Scentofduty.com is selling T-shirts and coffee mugs emblazoned with a photo of Conan, a Belgian Malinoisi who accompanied American Special Operations forces during the attack on al-Baghdadi’s compound in Syria.

The products, which feature the phrase “Zero Bark Thirty,” appear to use the same picture of the dog President Trump tweeted out earlier this week when he congratulated the K-9 on playing a vital role in the mission.

“We have declassified a picture of the wonderful dog … that did such a GREAT JOB in capturing and killing the Leader of ISIS, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi!” Mr. Trump said on Monday.

Conan suffered minor injuries in the operation when Baghdadi detonated a suicide vest inside a tunnel beneath his compound.

Pentagon officials said the dog will make a full recovery.

“The dog is still in theater. The dog, the K-9, the military working dog, performed a tremendous service as they all do in a variety of situations,” Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley told reporters at the Pentagon Monday.

“Slightly wounded, and fully recovering. But the dog is still in theater, returned to duty with its handler.”

Officials have not officially released the name of the K-9, though its name has been widely reported as Conan.

