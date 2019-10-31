Donald Trump Jr. said Wednesday he wishes he could be presidential candidate Joe Biden’s son so he could get rich off of his “father’s presidency.”

Mr. Trump Jr., the eldest son of President Trump, was reacting to a question posed by Fox’s Sean Hannity after a segment furthering the theory that Mr. Biden urged for the firing of a Ukrainian prosecutor to receive U.S. aid.

“Imagine if that wasn’t your name, Hunter Biden,” Mr. Hannity asked Mr. Trump Jr., referring to the president’s son whose role as an adviser to a Ukrainian natural gas company has come under scrutiny.

“I wish my name was Hunter Biden because I could go abroad and make millions off of my father’s presidency,” Mr. Trump Jr. said. “I would be a rich guy. It would be incredible, but because my name is Trump, if I took 1.5 dollars from China, not $1.5 billion like Hunter, but $1.5, their heads would explode.”

Mr. Trump Jr., who heads up The Trump Organization, attacked Hunter Biden for nepotism, claiming that if he engaged in similar business dealings, ”[the press] would have an aneurysm with fake news problems.”

“That is the double standard that we are living under right now,” he finished. “That is the double standard the American people are sick and tired of.”

