A pro-Republican super PAC quickly launched new digital ads targeting 29 House Democrats who voted Thursday for an impeachment probe of President Trump.

The Congressional Leadership Fund said the ads will direct voters in the vulnerable Democrats’ districts to an online petition demanding Democrats drop their efforts to impeach Mr. Trump.

“The Democrats are so blinded by their personal hatred of President Trump that they’re willing to sacrifice all work on the issues voters care about, just to have one last shot at removing him from office to avenge their 2016 loss,” said CLF President Dan Conston. “Now that they’ve cast their votes in favor of marching headfirst into impeachment, vulnerable Democrats have shown voters there is zero difference whatsoever between them and the radical leftists fighting tooth and nail to impeach this president.”

He added, “With the House Majority running through ‘Trump country,’ voting for impeachment ensures there will be nowhere to hide for Democrats to escape their constituents’ wrath next November.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.