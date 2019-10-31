The House voted along party lines Thursday to approve the impeachment inquiry against President Trump, opening a new public phase of the probe and inching closer to articles of impeachment.

The resolution, approved in a 232-196 vote carried by the chamber’s Democratic majority, set new rules for a probe that has been hurtling forward with closed-door hearings for more than a month.

The vote highlighted the partisan nature of the effort to remove Mr. Trump from office.

Democratic Reps. Collin C. Peterson of Minnesota and Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey voted with Republicans.

Mr. Van Drew said impeachment was unnecessary with the 2020 election just 13 months away when voters can toss out Mr. Trump.

“Let’s let the people choose. Let them impeach if they want to impeach,” he said. “And I don’t think that he will be convicted in the Senate, and so we will have all this time, all this money, all this energy, all this effort for a failed impeachment.”

House Republicans were quick to note that the vote against impeachment was bipartisan, while the vote for impeachment was strictly Democratic.

Rep. Justin Amash, who quit the GOP because of his opposition to Mr. Trump and is now an independent, voted with the Democrats.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called it “a solemn occasion” that no House member entered light-heartedly.

No one comes to Congress wanting to impeach a president “unless his actions are jeopardizing our honoring our oath of office,” she said on the House floor before the vote. “What we are fighting for [is] defending our democracy for the people.”

Republicans denounced the Democrats’ impeachment push as a partisan political effort to get Mr. Trump at any cost, railroading him with secret hearings and selective leaks.

“This is a travesty. No one should vote for this,” Rep. Doug Collins, Georgia Republican, declared in a floor speech. “They are simply after a president.”

The resolution was purely procedural in setting rules for the ongoing probe, though it put lawmakers on the record as for or against pursuing impeachment for allegations Mr. Trump pressured Ukraine to investigate corruption involving former Vice President Joseph R. Biden, a political rival.

The vote put Democratic lawmakers from swing districts on the spot, as the question of impeachment divides the country as well as the House.

A Suffolk University poll for USA Today underscored the divide, with 37% of Americans saying the House should drop the investigation, 36% saying the House should impeach and 22% backing the probe but not impeachment.

House Democratic leaders were careful to keep a lid on fiery rhetoric about Mr. Trump during the debate. Members given time for floor speeches did not include any of the far-left freshman Democrats known as “The Squad” who have attained national celebrity status with their socialist-style agenda and outspoken opposition to the president.

Republicans have long objected to the closed-door hearings, to their lack of participation and the absence of due process for Mr. Trump. They said the new rules changed nothing.

“It’s a limited and closed process with a preordained outcome,” said Rep. Tom Cole, Oklahoma Republican.

The new ground rules give Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam B. Schiff, California Democrat, broad power to determine the course of the proceedings, including when to open hearings to the public, and directs him to deliver a report to the Judiciary Committee that would decide on articles of impeachment.

The Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerold Nadler, New York Democrat, could then launch public impeachment hearings, during which the president and his counsel would be able to participate, including calling witnesses and cross-examining witnesses.

There is a catch, however. Mr. Trump’s participation depends on his complete cooperation with the probe.

Should the White House resist sending documents or attempt to block witnesses, Mr. Nadler can deny requests from the administration.

The new rules also allow the ranking Republican members of the Intelligence and the Judiciary committees to request and subpoena witnesses, but the request needs approval from the Democratic chairs of the committees.

Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan, who is part of the Ukraine investigation as the top Republican on the Oversight and Reform Committee, said the new rules did not give the American public a clearer view of the proceedings.

“What this resolution do? It gives even more power to run this secret proceeding in a bunker in the basement of the Capitol,” he said.

Democrats accused Republicans of moving the goalposts after their demands for a vote and public hearings were satisfied.

“We are not here in some partisan exercise,” said House Rules Committee Chairman James McGovern, Massachusetts Democrat. “Some on the other side will never be satisfied with any process that uncovers the truth of what the president did.”

The inquiry stems from a July 25 phone call in which Mr. Trump pressed Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky for a “favor” in investigating Mr. Biden and other corruption allegations. A whistleblower believed to be a CIA official assigned to the White House accused the president of abusing his power for personal gain, including withholding U.S. military aid from Ukraine to force the investigation.

A rough transcript of the call did not show a quid pro quo with the investigation request, but Democrats argue the threat was understood and part of an ongoing pressure campaign of “shadow” foreign policy conducted by Mr. Trump’s private lawyer Rudolph W. Giuliani.

The testimony provided so far, which has been gleaned from leaked copies of prepared opening remarks and accounts by congressional staff in the room, has largely centered on people’s opinions about what the president was doing when pressing for an investigation.

Mr. Trump wanted an investigation into allegations of corruption involving Mr. Biden and his son Hunter, who got a high-paying job on the board of a Ukrainian natural gas company while his father was the point man for Obama White House policy in the country, which is notorious for corruption, especially in the energy industry.

Mr. Trump also wanted Ukraine to look into a missing Democratic National Committee server that was hacked by Russia during the 2016 presidential campaigns. An American cybersecurity company called CrowdStrike examined the server to probe the hack but it disappeared before it could be handed over to the FBI.

Mr. Trump subscribes to an unsubstantiated theory that the server ended up in Ukraine.

Democratic leaders had until this week resisted putting the impeachment inquiry to a vote, saying the complaints about the process masked Republicans’ inability to defend Mr. Trump’s action, which they describe as an abuse of his office for personal political gain.

