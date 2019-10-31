Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden leads the rest of the 2020 Democratic presidential contenders in Pennsylvania, according to a poll released on Thursday.

Mr. Biden was the top choice of 30% among registered Democrats in the key presidential state, followed by Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts at 18%, Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont at 12%, and Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana, at 8%, according to the Frankin & Marshall College poll.

In a Franklin & Marshall poll released in August, Mr. Biden had held a 7-point, 28% to 21% lead over Ms. Warren, with Mr. Sanders at 12% and Mr. Buttigieg at 6%.

Overall, 35% registered voters said they think President Trump is doing an “excellent” or “good” job — about in line with where President Barack Obama was at this stage in his presidency. About two-thirds — 65% — said they think he’s doing a “fair” or “poor” job.

More than half — 57% — said they support an impeachment inquiry into Mr. Trump, with 47% saying they “strongly support” the inquiry. Nearly two in five — 37% — said they “strongly” oppose the inquiry.

House Democrats are currently probing whether Mr. Trump improperly pressured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to dig up dirt on Mr. Biden and his son Hunter.

The survey of 482 registered voters in the state, including 226 Democrats, was taken from Oct. 21-27 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 6.1 percentage points.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.