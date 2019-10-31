NEW YORK (AP) - A judge in New York says investigators properly carried out searches that led to espionage charges against a former CIA employee.

U.S. District Judge Paul Crotty ruled Thursday in the case against Joshua Schulte .

Schulte’s lawyers had urged Crotty to suppress the evidence, including electronic devices, saying the government misrepresented numerous important facts in getting search warrants .

Schulte’s New York City apartment was searched in 2017 after WikiLeaks disclosed what the government says were over 8,000 documents and files containing classified information.

Schulte, a CIA computer engineer from 2010 to November 2016, has pleaded not guilty to charges that he leaked classified information.

Crotty noted there were several incorrect factual statements in a government affidavit but not enough to negate probable cause.

A defense lawyer did not immediately comment.

