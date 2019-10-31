Rep. Katie Hill, in her last vote as a member of Congress Thursday, voted to move forward with impeaching President Trump, saying it’s not over his call with the Ukrainian president, but instead for his abuse of women — a problem she said radiates in the nation’s “misogynistic culture.”

The freshman Democrat made waves in 2018 as one of the majority-making victors that flipped a red seat to blue in the midterms.

But the representative from a swing district announced her resignation less than a year into her term after the Ethics committee launched an investigation into allegations of an affair with one of her staffers — a violation of House Rules.

In her farewell speech Thursday, Ms. Hill blamed conservative media for publishing nude images of her engaging in a “throuple” with a campaign staffer, which she said enabled her abusive ex-husband. She is resigning, though, due to allegations over a separate affair with another individual working in her congressional office, which she has denied.

The California Democrat said the revelations came about due to “gutter politics” and revealed a “double standard.”

“I’m leaving — but we have men who have been credibly accused of intentional acts of sexual violence and remain in board rooms, on the Supreme Court, in this very body, and worst of all — in the Oval Office,” Ms. Hill said. “So, the fight goes on to create the change every woman and girl in this country deserves.”

She noted her vote to launch an impeachment inquiry against Mr. Trump Thursday was centered on his alleged abuse of women, referencing allegations of sexual misconduct against the president.

“I voted to move forward with the impeachment of Donald Trump on behalf of the women of the United States of America,” she said.

Ms. Hill is currently caught in a messy divorce from husband Kenny Heslep, who she’s described as abusive and blamed for orchestrating a smear campaign against her. She also holds him responsible for nude photos of her published by conservative outlets.

Though she has publicly acknowledged that she was involved in a three-way couple with a campaign staffer and husband, Ms. Hill, an advocate of the #MeToo moment, has denied the affair with another staffer in Congress.

In an emotional video following her official resignation, Ms. Hill explained that she was stepping down to keep from being a distraction on Capitol Hill and warned of the dangers of being a target of “revenge porn.”

“I will fight to make sure no one has to live through what I just experienced,” she said. “Some people call this electronic assault, digital exploitation — others call it revenge porn.”

“I will not allow my experience to scare off other young women or girls from running for office,” she added.

Ms. Hill’s last day in Congress is Friday.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi praised her fellow California lawmaker as an “absolutely outstanding” public servant. She also cautioned that anyone’s social media posts could be used against them.

“Katie Hill’s decision to resign is her decision,” Mrs. Pelosi said. “Regardless of any errors in judgment that anyone may have made, it’s shameful that she has been exposed to public humiliation by cyber exploitation.”

George Papadopoulos, a former foreign policy adviser to Mr. Trump’s 2016 campaign who was caught up in the special counsel’s probe, announced earlier this week he will be running for Ms. Hill’s seat, representing California’s 25th Congressional District.

California State Assemblywoman Christy Smith, a Democrat, has also launched a campaign for Ms. Hill’s seat.

