Kellyanne Conway, a top adviser to President Trump, on Thursday said they disagree with testimony from Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman that he tried to add missing elements to a reconstructed transcript of Mr. Trump’s July call with his Ukrainian counterpart.

“We respectfully disagree with that,” Mrs. Conway said on “Fox & Friends.” “Just for the record, I would never besmirch or denigrate a lieutenant colonel, but … we respectfully disagree with his characterization.”

“And we will have our say when this president actually has his due process rights and is able to challenge witnesses, challenge evidence, present his own evidence, present his own witnesses,” she said.

The New York Times first reported that Col. Vindman, the top Ukraine expert on the National Security Council, testified to House investigators this week that he tried to make corrections to a White House transcript of the call between Mr. Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky but was rebuffed.

“It is unprecedented for a White House, we think, to release the transcript of a call like this. And the president wanted to do that so everybody can see,” Mrs. Conway said.

The House is set to vote on rules regarding the impeachment inquiry process on Thursday. House Democrats’ impeachment probe is centered around the July phone call, in which Mr. Trump allegedly pressured Mr. Zelensky to investigate former Vice President Joseph R. Biden, a Democratic presidential front-runner, and his son Hunter.

