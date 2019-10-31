CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire Congresswoman Annie Kuster says while she hasn’t prejudged the outcome of the ongoing impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump, she remains deeply concerned about his conduct.

Kuster, a Democrat, voted with the Democratic-controlled House on Thursday to approve ground rules for open hearings. She called it “a somber day” in the House.

The impeachment inquiry is looking into Trump’s July 25 call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in which Trump asked for a “favor” - investigating Joe Biden, a Democratic rival for president.

Kuster said the House resolution ensures a fair and transparent process.

A White House spokeswoman said the process “is unfair, unconstitutional, and fundamentally un-American.”

