TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - A man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for killing a Tucson woman the same day he was released after serving a sentence for a drug conviction.

A Pima County Superior Court judge on Oct. 23 sentenced 35-year-old David James Bohart, who had pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the Nov. 19 killing of 49-year-old Marika L. Jones.

Police responding to a tip found her body with stab wounds at a home where they also found a file of prison records on Bohart.

He had been released from the Tucson state prison complex where he had served a three-year sentence for possession or use of dangerous drugs.

Bohart served two previous stints in prison, according to the state Corrections Department website.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.