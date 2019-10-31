Most voters across six battleground states are opposed to impeaching and removing President Trump from office, even as they say they support House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry, according to polling released on Wednesday.

By a 52% to 44% margin, registered voters in Arizona, Florida, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin said they oppose impeaching and removing Mr. Trump from office, according to the New York Times Upshot/Siena College poll.

But by the same 52% to 44% margin, voters across the six states said they support the House’s impeachment inquiry into the president.

Across the six states, 41% said they support both impeaching and removing Mr. Trump from office and the House inquiry, while 42% said they oppose both impeachment and the probe.

“The remaining 17 percent, including about 8 percent of all battleground voters that support the inquiry while currently opposing impeachment and removal, may ultimately decide the next election,” said Siena College Poll Director Don Levy.

The House is set to vote on Thursday on rules outlining the impeachment inquiry process. House Democrats are probing whether Mr. Trump improperly pressured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky into investigating former Vice President Joseph R. Biden, a leading contender for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, and his son Hunter.

The survey of 3,766 voters across the six states was conducted from Oct. 13-26 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 1.7 percentage points.

&lt;!— The following message will be displayed to users with unsupported browsers: —&gt; Your browser does not support the &lt;code&gt;iframe&lt;/code&gt; HTML tag. Try viewing this in a modern browser like Chrome, Safari, Firefox or Internet Explorer 9 or later.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.