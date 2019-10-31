The Washington Nationals’ World Series parade will be held Saturday at 2 p.m. in the nation’s capital, District Mayor Muriel Bowser’s office announced.
The Nationals won Game 7 of the World Series 6-2 over the Houston Astros to clinch the team’s first title — and the first World Series win for the city since 1924.
The parade route will begin on Constitution Avenue and 15th Street NW, proceed east along Constitution Avenue NW, and end on Pennsylvania Avenue at 3rd Street NW.
