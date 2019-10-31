SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) - Northern California police say they are investigating the death of a man shot by officers Thursday.

San Jose police Sgt. Enrique Garcia said police were responding to reports of a man with a gun but had no other information.

The male suspect was taken to a hospital where he died. Garcia said no officers were injured.

Separately, the Santa Clara Sheriff’s Office said a security guard at a San Jose light-rail station shot and killed a man Wednesday who was reportedly threatening people with knives.

Sheriff’s Sgt. Michael Low told the Mercury News the suspect was closing in quickly on the security officer when the officer fired his gun.

The suspect died at a hospital.

Low said the security officer is not in custody and is cooperating with investigators.

