House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is already falling behind the 1998 GOP in her impeachment push after Thursday’s vote to launch an inquiry, where she was unable to win a single Republican’s support.

The 232-196 vote even saw two Democrats side with the GOP against the effort, marking a stark break with 1998, the last time Congress pursued impeachment. In that instance 31 Democrats sided with all Republicans in a 257-176 vote launching an inquiry into President Clinton’s behavior.

The lack of bipartisan support could taint the inquiry this time around, and hinder any Democratic hopes of ousting President Trump in an eventual Senate trial.

Indeed, Republicans maintained remarkable unity in part because they believe the process Mrs. Pelosi is leading is unfair.

The resolution approved Thursday grants the intelligence committee the lead role, relegating the Judiciary Committee — which usually leads these sorts of proceedings — to a secondary spot.

Republicans said the resolution also denies the minority party — the GOP, in this case — the kinds of access to documents and subpoena powers granted to Democrats, the minority in 1998.

“Today’s resolution shows a Democratic House failing to give these same protections to a Republican president,” said Rep. Tom Cole, Oklahoma Republican. “Without those protections this will be seen as just another partisan exercise.”

But Rules Committee Chairman Jim McGovern, Massachusetts Democrat, insisted the GOP was being treated fairly — and in fact better than Mr. Clinton or President Nixon, who also faced impeachment in 1974.

He said the inquiry officially launched Thursday, after a month of secret proceedings, will eventually allow for open hearings, and does give the minority access to subpoenas, as long as at least some in the Democratic majority agree.

“I don’t think there is any process that we can propose that Republicans, who prefer to circle the wagons around this president and prevent us from getting to the truth, can accept,” Mr. McGovern said.

Mr. McGovern also chided the GOP for worrying about the rules, saying the focus on fairness is less important than the focus on Mr. Trump’s behavior.

Rep. Kevin McCarthy, the GOP’s floor leader, seized on the lack of bipartisan support, saying it “betrays” Mrs. Pelosi’s own promise at the beginning of this Congress that she would not pursue impeachment unless there was overwhelming bipartisan consensus.

“What has changed since those words have been spoken?” Mr. McCarthy wondered.

Voting for the 1998 impeachment inquiry were some notable Democrats including future presidential candidate Dennis Kucinich, and at least two who are still in the chamber: Reps. Ron Kind of Wisconsin, and Colin Peterson of Minnesota.

On Thursday, Mr. Peterson was on the other side, voting with Republicans in opposing the inquiry into Mr. Trump. The other Democrat opposing the inquiry was Rep. Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey.a

Mr. Kind, though, backed the new inquiry, just as he did for Mr. Clinton.

