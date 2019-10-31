MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota Rep. Collin Peterson was one of just two House Democrats to vote no on ground rules for an impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump.

The House approved the package on a 232-196 vote Thursday. All Republicans voted against the resolution, and Peterson and New Jersey Rep. Jeff Van Drew were the only Democrats joining them.

Peterson has maintained an impeachment proceeding is pointless without bipartisan support, and would only divide the country further.

Peterson has long represented the sprawling northwest portion of Minnesota, though his victory margin has declined in recent years in the firmly conservative territory that went strongly for Trump in 2016. He’s among more than 60 Democrats nationwide who have already been targeted by Republicans with ads critical of impeachment.

