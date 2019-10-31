MACON, Ga. (AP) - Authorities say a mother and son who worked for a Georgia alcohol distributor embezzled more than $3 million from their employer over a decade.

Sheriff’s investigators in Bibb County, Georgia, arrested 72-year-old Eva Rebecca Wells and her son, 44-year-old Billy Lee Wells, Monday on a combined 21 counts of fiduciary theft.

News outlets report the family members worked for a beer, wine and spirits distributor in Macon. The sheriff’s office said in a statement Tuesday its been investigating the accusations since June, when it was informed money was missing from the company’s bank account. Investigators say that over a 10-year period an estimated $3.6 million was taken. The statement said investigators traced the funds back to the Wells.

It’s unclear whether they have attorneys who can comment on their behalf.

