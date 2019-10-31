Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo announced on Wednesday a new U.S. foreign policy toward China that recognizes the ruling Communist Party of China as a national security threat and the force behind Beijing’s drive for global hegemony.

“The Chinese Communist Party is a Marxist-Leninist party focused on struggle and international domination,” Mr. Pompeo said in a major foreign policy speech in New York. “We need only listen to the words of their leaders.”

The speech marks the first time in decades a senior U.S. government leader sought to distinguish between China’s 1.4 billion people and the authoritarian Communist Party of some 90 million members.

The secretary’s comments undermine the legitimacy of the ruling Communist Party of China that seized power in 1949 under Mao Zedong, analysts say.

“We have a long-cherished tradition of friendship with the Chinese people,” Mr. Pompeo said in a speech to the Hudson Institute, a think tank.

“But I must say that the communist government in China today is not the same as the people of China. They’re reaching for and using methods that have created challenges for the United States and for the world.”

Mr. Pompeo said the U.S. is rejecting policies of past administrations that ignored or played down the Marxist-Leninist system in China. He called for more directly confronting the challenge to American security posed by the Party-ruled regime.

The United States was slow to recognize the threat from China and for decades encouraged China’s rise “even when that rise was at the expense of American values, Western democracy, and security, and good common sense,” he said.

In a bid to curry favor with Beijing, the United States downgraded its friendship with democratic Taiwan, avoided directly discussing Chinese human rights abuses and played down ideological differences.

Chinese threats to neighbors such as Vietnam and Philippines in seeking control over the South China Sea also were not confronted vigorously enough.

China was also encouraged to join the World Trade Organization and other international organizations based on a promise from China to adopt market reforms and abide by the rules of those organizations. “And all too often, China never followed through,” Mr. Pompeo said.

Successive administrations for decades accommodated China’s development “in the hope that communist China would become more free, more market-driven, and ultimately, hopefully more democratic,” he added.

However, the failed policies were adopted because the United States misread the direction China was evolving.

Mr. Pompeo also took aim at the pro-China lobbyists, many of whom have made millions of dollars using their connections to Chinese leaders to link up American companies to business in China.

“Beijing’s intransigence creates a permanent class of China lobbyists in the United States,” he said. “Their primary job is to sell access to Chinese leaders and connect business partners.”

Among those attending Mr. Pompeo’s speech was former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, considered the dean of the pro-China lobbyists who critics say has been a major factor in the United States failure to comprehend the China threat.

China hands in the academic community were also criticized by Mr. Pompeo. “And frankly, whenever there was a dispute or tension in the relationship, many of our scholars blamed the United States for misrepresenting the nature of the Chinese Communist Party,” he said.

While the United States sought to play down or ignore threats posed by Chinese activities, Beijing’s government routinely maligns American intentions and policies, the secretary said.

“These bad outcomes were all too predictable. They were predictable byproducts of dealing with a secretive regime that doesn’t respect fairness, the rule of law, and reciprocity,” Mr. Pompeo said.

“Today, we’re finally realizing the degree to which the Chinese Communist Party is truly hostile to the United States and our values, and its worse deeds and words and how they impact us.”

Mr. Pompeo credited President Trump with the shift in policies toward China by sounding the alarm on unfair trade and economic practices.

Militarily, the Chinese danger is increasing. “Now we know that China threatens America’s national security by developing asymmetric weapons that threaten our strategic assets too,” he said, adding that the problem is not limited to the United States but to all nations that share American values.

Globally, the Chinese Communist Party is promoting an anti-democratic model of governance.

“It’s one in which a Leninist party rules and everyone must think and act according to the will of the Communist elites. That’s not a future that I want, I think it’s not a future that anyone in this room wants, it’s not a future that other democracies want, and it’s not a future that the people of China – the freedom-loving people of China everywhere don’t want this model.”

Mr. Pompeo said the United States did not choose to deal with the problems but that China forced the issue on the United States.

The secretary said he plans to give a series of speeches in the coming months further outlining the threat posed by the CCP. The speeches will cover China’s competing ideologies and values and their impact on the United States and world.

The speeches will also address China’s large-scale military buildup of both nuclear and conventional forces, a buildup described as far exceeding China defense needs.

Mr. Pompeo also plans to expose China’s interference in the United States through intelligence and influence operations, as well as Beijing’s bid to promote its communist system around the world.

China and the United States are close to signing a partial trade deal. “I’m optimistic we’ll get there. It’s a good thing, a place that we can work together. We want to make sure that we get that right and we want to make sure that the economic relationships are fair, reciprocal, and balanced as between us as well,” Mr. Pompeo said of the deal.

Mr. Pompeo said the United States does not seek a confrontation with China and wants a prosperous China that is at peace with its own people and neighbors.

“And we want to see a liberalized China that allows the genius of its people to flourish,” he said. “But above all, it’s critical that as Americans, we engage China as it is, not as we wish it were.”

In Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Geng Shuang said Mr. Pompeo “maliciously attacked” the Party and government and “tried to drive a wedge between the CPC and the Chinese people and deliberately distorted and slandered China’s domestic and foreign policy.”

“It fully exposes the deep-seated political prejudice and dark anti-communist mindset of a handful of American politicians,” Mr. Gen said. “Such remarks are by no means an embodiment of confidence and power, but rather reveal fear and arrogance.”

Mr. Geng said the China under communist rule made remarkable achievements

A group of French scholars published the “Black Book of Communism” in 1997 and estimated that under communism in China as estimated 65 million people died through the regime’s policies.

Retired Navy Capt. Jim Fanell, a former Pacific Fleet intelligence director, said the speech was a significant milestone in “the unraveling of Henry Kissinger’s ‘engagement school’ that has dominated U.S. foreign policy as it relates to the PRC.”

“Secretary Pompeo word’s correctly and forcefully declared the failure of engagement policy and will surely draw Beijing’s ire, as well as its many acolytes within U.S. academic and government foreign policy circles,” Capt. Fanell said.

Mr. Pompeo articulated the fundamental difference between the ideologies of the United States. “One stands for freedom, individual liberty and democracy and one which stands for totalitarian rule by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP),” Capt. Fanell said.

