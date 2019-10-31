Hours after Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s infamous infanticide interview, a senior administration official circulated talking points written by Planned Parenthood designed to deescalate the furor over his late-term abortion comments.

A 115-page cache of emails obtained by Judicial Watch through open-records requests showed that Gena Berger, deputy secretary of Health and Human Resources, received “topline messages” via Planned Parenthood Advocates of Virginia executive director Missy Wesolowski.

Ms. Berger forwarded the “Topline messages for Northam” email dated Jan. 30 to other state staff.

The memo, written by Planned Parenthood’s Alexsis Rodgers, a former policy director for Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, included bullet points such as “There is no such thing as abortion until birth” and “These are complicated medical decisions that families deserve to make in private without political interference.”

The Jan. 30 memo by Ms. Rodgers, who left Mr. Fairfax’s office to work for the Virginia League of Planned Parenthood, included answers for “tricky” questions such as, “Can a woman get an abortion for mental health reasons?” and “Can a woman get an abortion if she’s in labor?”

“If possible, answer on background, not for attribution,” said Ms. Rodgers in the email.

In a Jan. 16 exchange, Ms. Berger also asked NARAL Pro-Choice Virginia communications manager Michelle Woods for assistance with talking points for Mr. Northam’s appearance at a NARAL press conference on pro-choice legislation.

“These new emails show that Planned Parenthood was running the press operations of the Governor of Virginia Ralph Northam after he endorsed infanticide during a radio interview,” said Judicial Watch President @TomFitton (3/3).https://t.co/1Zl5dbpNuV — Judicial Watch (@JudicialWatch) October 31, 2019

The emails offer insight into the close relationship between Virginia pro-choice advocates and the governor’s office at a time when the legislature was considering a late-term abortion bill by Democratic state Del. Kathy Tran, which she acknowledged would have allowed abortion until birth.

The Democrat Northam, a pediatric neurologist, landed in the middle of the debate when he defended the bill in a Jan. 30 interview with WTOP radio by appearing to endorse allowing a newborn who survived an abortion to be left to die.

“If a mother is in labor, I can tell you exactly what would happen,” Mr. Northam said. “The infant would be delivered. The infant would be kept comfortable. The infant would be resuscitated, if that’s what the mother and the family desired, and then a discussion would ensue between the physicians and the mother.”

His office later denied that he was supporting infanticide, saying that he was referring to cases involving “a nonviable pregnancy or severe fetal abnormalities.”

The Washington Times has reached out to Mr. Northam’s office for comment.

Planned Parenthood Advocates of Virginia was a top donor to Mr. Northam’s 2017 gubernatorial bid, sinking $3 million into his campaign.

Virginia Republicans, who control the state House of Delegates, ultimately killed the Tran bill, called the Repeal Act, by tabling the measure in subcommittee.

Judicial Watch obtained the emails through an open-records request asking for all communications related to “abortion, women’s reproductive health, and/or Virginia House Bill 2491,” as well as Ms. Tran and Planned Parenthood.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.